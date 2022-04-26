HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says a multi-agency investigation into a marijuana growing operation in Henryetta resulted in 42,000 plants being seized and over two dozen workers detained.

On Tuesday, agents and officers from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, District 25 Drug Task Force, Creek Nation Lighthorse Police, and Oklahoma City Police Department served a search warrant at a marijuana growing operation located on Dustin Road in Henryetta tied to an investigation into criminal marijuana trafficking.









Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

“During this investigation, evidence shows large loads of marijuana being moved off this property and trafficked out of state onto the illicit market,” said Mark Woodward, spokesman for OBN.

Woodward says 42,000 plants have been seized and 28 workers are being detained and interviewed.

Arrests are pending as the investigation is on-going.