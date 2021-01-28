OBN agents seize about $100,000 worth of drugs from Norman home

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents seized about $100,000 worth of drugs from a suspected supplier in East Norman.

Twenty-four-year-old Dionte Allen was arrested and is facing several charges including drug trafficking and drug distribution.

Deonte Allen

OBN agents seized 134 grams of cocaine, 561 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 705 grams of marijuana, 1,278 Adderall pills and 4,262 suspected counterfeit Xanax and ecstasy pills. Agents also seized five rifles and 12 handguns inside the home.

Credit: OBN

“This individual had large quantities in his house, which tells us he’s somebody who can get a lot of drugs and move them very quickly,” said Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Officials say they were led to him through other sources.

Neighbors say they’ve see cars coming and going from the home.

“That’s very concerning, how many people out on the streets of Central Oklahoma and possibly beyond that this guy was supplying with pills and other types of drugs,” Woodward said.

OBN is testing the Xanax and ecstasy to confirm if they’re counterfeit.

They say counterfeit pills are becoming a bigger problem. In many cases, they’re made overseas. Sometimes dealers don’t know they’re fake and potentially lethal.

“Over the last several years, we’ve seen an increase of counterfeit pills coming into the Untied States and being sold on the streets that end up having drugs in them, things that could boost the strength of it such as fentanyl, which can also be deadly,” Woodward said. “People need to realize that these counterfeits out there could have things like fentanyl in them that could be as strong as heroin or could be ten or a thousand times stronger than heroin and that has led to a number of overdoses.”