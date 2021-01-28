OBN agents seize cocaine, counterfeit Ecstasy pills from Norman home

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say they have shut down a significant drug supply line that was operating out of Norman.

On Wednesday, agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a home in east Norman tied to a person suspected of moving large quantities of drugs onto the streets.

“The target of this investigation was trafficking and selling a variety of extremely dangerous drugs around central Oklahoma. Not only was he distributing cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, but also selling what appeared to be counterfeit Xanax and Ecstasy pills which we frequently discover have been boosted with the potentially deadly drug, Fentanyl,” said Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman.

During the search warrant, agents allegedly seized 134 grams of cocaine, 561 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 705 grams of marijuana, 1,278 Adderall pills, and 4,262 suspected counterfeit Xanax and Ecstasy pills.

Agents also seized five rifles and 12 handguns.

“I am proud of the hard work and long hours our Agents put into this investigation. In 2019, Oklahoma reached a grim record of 893 fatal drug overdoses. Many of these deaths are linked to counterfeit pills and I’m thankful we were able to halt this supplier before more of these drugs could reach the streets,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

Agents arrested 24-year-old Dionte Allen on a variety of charges including drug trafficking and drug distribution.