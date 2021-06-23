OBN agents shut down drug trafficking organization, seize 30 kilos of meth

Poteau meth seized

POTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Task Force say they have shut down a significant methamphetamine trafficking organization.

Since the investigation began, law enforcement officers have seized over 30 kilos of methamphetamine.

“The OBN Poteau Task Force has been targeting a group bringing multiple pounds of meth into Le Flore County for distribution on the streets of Poteau and other nearby communities. Since this investigation launched earlier this spring, more than 65 pounds of meth has been seized,” said Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman.

Woodward says numerous arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this case, call OBN at 1-800-522-8031.

