OBN agents shut down illegal marijuana growing operation in Depew

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says they have shut down an illegal marijuana growing operation in Creek County.

OBN agents received a tip about 1,000 marijuana plants growing on several acres in a heavily wooded area near Depew.

“This illegal operation included a campsite and several indicators that resemble previous patches located by OBN involving teams of Hispanic cultivators living on-site and growing for Mexican drug trafficking organizations. OBN has raided nearly a dozen similar sites over the past decade throughout Oklahoma,” said Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman.

Officials say those responsible will face charges of criminal marijuana cultivation.

“Medical marijuana cultivation is legal in Oklahoma. However, that hasn’t eliminated the black market. There are thousands of legitimate businesses working hard to follow the rules. Our agency will aggressively target and prosecute those who think the provisions of SQ788 and other state medical marijuana laws don’t apply to them,” said Woodward.

Citizens can report suspected illegal growing operations to OBN at 1-800-522-8031.

LATEST STORIES: