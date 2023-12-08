LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down yet another illegal marijuana grow in the state.

According to OBN, agents served a search warrant on Thursday, December 7, at QD Farms, LLC, linked to an investigation into a marijuana grow using a fraudulent “straw owner” structure.

“A ‘straw owner’ is someone often paid to be listed on the license as the Owner of the business so they can pass the background check and meet Oklahoma’s residency requirement, but they have no real involvement in the business,” said OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward.

Officials say the bureau seized 14,356 plants during the search and arrests are currently pending as the investigation continues. The Love County Sheriff’s Department and the Love County Commission assisted OBN during the search.

Illegal marijuana in Love County. Image courtesy OBN.

“Since 2021, OBN has shut down more than 1,000 marijuana grows, arrested over 200 individuals and seized nearly 800,000 pounds of marijuana as part of criminal investigations for operating with a license obtained by fraud and/or growing for the out-of-state black market,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson said.

Director Anderson added that the state’s medical marijuana program has seen a drop in the number of criminal organizations operating illegal farms in Oklahoma. OBN Registrations for growers reduced from 9,400 in 2021 to 6,400 in 2022, and today that number is down to around 3,200.

Criminal drug activity can be reported anonymously to OBN through Facebook or the OBN Tip-line at 1-800-522-8031.