OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) has confirmed new details surrounding an illegal Oklahoma grow operation.

Authorities say the grow was located near Locust Grove in Northeast Oklahoma with one person arrested.

Near Locust Grove in Northeast Oklahoma, Image courtesy KFOR

At least 14 buildings on the property used to store marijuana or grow. Agents found thousands of pounds of weed ready to be shipped from the farm to black markets across the state, according to OBN.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson says, “grows like this one have been linked to international criminal groups and in some cases, they have uncovered evidence of labor and sex trafficking, murder and money laundering.”