MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A medical marijuana dispensary in Midwest City was busted Wednesday for illegal sales in five states outside of Oklahoma, using the business as a front for criminal activity. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized marijuana, cocaine, guns and cash.

In OBN’s shutdown of Greenhouse Remedies at 6308 E. Reno Ave., one arrest was made with more arrests coming down the pipeline.

“This was an example of what we don’t want to see in Oklahoma, where you’ve got stolen guns, you’ve got cocaine and you’ve got illegal black market marijuana being sold out of a dispensary,” said OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward. “They’re using a medical dispensary license to grow marijuana for the black market in multiple states.”

Dispensary bust. Photo KFOR.

Dispensary bust. Photo KFOR.

Dispensary bust. Photo KFOR.

Dispensary bust. Photo KFOR.

Dispensary bust. Photo KFOR.

Dispensary bust. Photo KFOR.

He said Greenhouse Remedies was illegally trafficking marijuana to Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Illinois and Georgia.

“Certainly we do not want to become a safe haven for criminal operators who think they can hide their criminal operation behind a medical marijuana card,” Woodward said.

Agents seized several hundred pounds of processed marijuana, more than 300 cultivated plants, cash, cocaine and at least one stolen firearm.

Grail Pendarvis was arrested for his involvement in the scheme. OBN said they’re looking for two others.

Grail Pendarvis

Woodward said this crackdown is a message to all illegal operations in the state.

“We’re going to aggressively go after them, whether it’s a commercial farm or a commercial dispensary,” he said. “There’s laws to follow and if they’re not following them, there will be consequences.”

OBN asks that anyone with tips related to this case or any other illegal medical marijuana operation contact them.