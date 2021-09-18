OBN intercepts large shipment of meth being trafficked into Oklahoma

Meth bust by OBN

Meth bust by OBN

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they are working to stop a meth trafficking operation in the Sooner State.

Recently, OBN agents were able to intercept a 30 pound shipment of methamphetamine that was being trafficked into Oklahoma.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, but they encourage anyone with knowledge about criminal drug activity to call OBN at 1-800-522-8031.

At this point, there is no word on any arrests or charges related to the case.

