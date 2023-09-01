OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An undercover investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has led to numerous arrests for the sex trafficking of a minor.

According to OBN, the investigation began in August when their Human Trafficking Unit received information regarding an underage female being trafficked into prostitution in the Oklahoma City area.

“OBN Agents were able to interview the victim and conduct several undercover operations which led to successfully identifying and arresting the individuals who were trafficking the minor.” said Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesperson.

Officials say agents arrested 28-year-old Aubri Parsons, 38-year-old Jordell Tawan Henderson and 30-year-old Megan Ann Miller. OBN has also shown the reports to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office charging the defendants with numerous felony counts including Human Trafficking of a minor and Publication of Child Pornography.

Aubri Parsons. Jordell Henderson. Image courtesy Cleveland Co. Jail. Megan Ann Miller. Image courtesy Cleveland Co. Jail.

“I am extremely pleased to report that the victim is in a facility designed to help victims of human trafficking and she is doing very well. I am also proud of these outstanding Agents who worked tirelessly for weeks to get the traffickers off the streets. Human trafficking is an insidious crime, and my agency will do everything in its power to stop those who are preying on the young and vulnerable.” said Donnie Anderson, OBN Director.

OBN asks anyone with information regarding suspected Human Trafficking to reach out to them on their hotline at 1-855-617-2288. Callers can stay anonymous.