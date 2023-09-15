OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says one of the biggest problems they’re working to tackle is the amount of meth being distributed throughout our state to folks in our community.

A recent meth bust is just one of many the agency is seeing. The problem is affecting drug users throughout the state.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) said they are making meth busts daily. Recently, they arrested two people linked to the cartel who were caught with over 50 pounds of meth.

“Even though, you know, fentanyl and the opioid crisis and other issues are oftentimes center stage right now, it continues to be methamphetamine. That’s our number one killer… When you look at other crimes throughout Oklahoma, whether it’s property crimes, theft, copper theft, things like that, that tie back to somebody’s meth addiction,” said Mark Woodward, spokesperson for Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotic agents on the task force to stop meth distributers recently seized 57 pounds of meth as part of an ongoing trafficking investigation.

“Meth is still one of our biggest issues when it comes to addiction and overdose deaths in our state… So, meth continues to be a tremendous problem here in Oklahoma,” said Woodward.

Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said over 95% of the meth is coming from the cartel and it’s being distributed to people here in Oklahoma.

“It’s still out there and it’s still a huge problem. But we are thankful that we’re not having to deal with meth labs and the fires and explosions that we saw 20 years ago,” said Woodward.

Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services confirmed meth is an ongoing problem, as well as fentanyl that is sometimes laced with methamphetamine.

“For years, methamphetamine has been impacting Oklahoma… Data shows that both methamphetamine and fentanyl have been on the rise for a long time. And because they’re coexisting together, you’re going to see those fatal overdoses happening more and more frequently. It’s our job to bring them down,” said Bonnie Campo, Sr. Director of Public Relations, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

A chart from Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services shows the total count of each drug choice per year. Meth is coming in first place, ahead of every other drug and even alcohol.

More data from the service in 2023 shows Meth, Marijuana and Alcohol are the three most common drug choices. Meth again is coming in first place.

The Oklahoma City non-profit SHRED the Stigma shared on social media they have gotten reports that this latest round of drugs is mixed with meth and fentanyl.

@SHREDtheStigma post on X, formerly Twitter.

“We have to provide resources as well as depend on our law enforcement partners to track down who’s supplying these drugs in Oklahoma,” said Campo.

Officials recommend keeping Narcan handy at all times.

If you are experiencing drug addiction and need help, there are resources available through the Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

An easy way to do so is by calling the Mental Health Lifeline at 988. There you can get connected to the right people.

OBN encourages you if you have information about drug activity in your community, you can anonymously report it to OBN via Facebook DM.