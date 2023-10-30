OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics teamed up with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to shut down a black market marijuana trafficking operation.

According to OBN, more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana was recently seized from a home in northwest Oklahoma City as part of an investigation into Oklahoma marijuana being trafficked onto the black market in Texas.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding criminal drug activity should reach out to OBN. Tips can be anonymous.