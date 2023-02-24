OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents say they have made several arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into an Asian organized crime network operating in the Sooner State.

Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say agents have been able to link sex trafficking, prostitution, and drug trafficking to multiple illegal medical marijuana farms in Oklahoma.

“This organization provides criminal services for several medical marijuana farms in Oklahoma. Our investigation has uncovered evidence of sex trafficking linked to the recruitment of undocumented Asian females for the purpose of engaging in prostitution that caters to managers and administrators of numerous marijuana farms around the state,” said Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman.

On Thursday, Woodward says four search warrants were served at residential locations in the Oklahoma City area as part of the investigation.

As part of the investigation, agents seized cash, a firearm, Ketamine, and several unidentified pills.

Two people were arrested on drug charges, but additional arrests are still possible as the investigation continues.

Officials also say that one of the locations was being used as a brothel, and two prostituted females were found there.

“Over the past two years, my agency has shut down over 800 medical marijuana farms tied to organized crime in Oklahoma, seized more than 600,000 pounds of illegal marijuana and made nearly 200 arrests. Many of the farms obtained their license by fraud, grow for the black markets around the United States and launder the illicit proceeds, world-wide. They also have been linked to homicides, labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and other crimes,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.