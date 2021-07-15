OBN seizes $250,000 worth of counterfeit Oxycodone as part of investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they have arrested a drug trafficker in Oklahoma City.

Officials say 27-year-old Glenvert Lavell Jones, Jr. was arrested on July 7 at his home in Oklahoma City after he was accused of trafficking fentanyl.

“OBN’s Anti-Heroin Task Force has been investigating nearly two-dozen deaths over the past 15 months across the state tied to counterfeit Oxycodone. During their investigation, Jones was identified by OBN Agents as a major supplier of these fake pills laced with Fentanyl. He was arrested last week after receiving and attempting to distribute a shipment of 7,900 Fentanyl pills worth nearly a quarter-million dollars on the streets. Agents also seized nearly 1,000 Percocet tablets and a firearm from the defendant,” said OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward.

Woodward says Fentanyl is a powerful and cheap drug that can be 100 to 1,000 times more potent than Morphine or heroin.

“It is often purchased on the black market by drug organizations who use it as a filler in heroin or press the powder into pills that resemble legitimate U.S. pharmaceuticals. The pills are blue in color and stamped to look like 30 milligram Oxycodone. Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference,” Woodward said.

Since May of 2020, OBN has arrested nine people who have been charged in connection to deaths from these counterfeit Oxycodone pills.

“While they resemble pharmaceutical-grade pills, these are mass-produced by criminal drug trafficking organizations and smuggled into the United States where they are sold on the streets by local dealers who have little knowledge about the drug’s potency. We are concerned because these pills are continuing to circulate in communities across Oklahoma and we could see additional overdose victims,” said Donnie Anderson, OBN Director.

Jones was arrested on a complaint of distribution and trafficking of controlled substances.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact OBN’s Anti-Heroin Task Force at 1-800-522-8031. All tips can remain anonymous.