PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say they are working to shut down illegal marijuana growing operations.

OBN agents say they have shut down several marijuana growing operations in Pontotoc County after they allegedly moved thousands of pounds of marijuana across state lines to be sold on the black market.

In all, agents seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

Officials say three people were arrested and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.