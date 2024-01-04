OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotic recently seized roughly 150 lbs. of meth during two drug investigations.

According to OBN, the bureau’s Anti-Meth Task Force found nearly 90 lbs. of meth during an on-going investigation.

Meth found by Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Image courtesy OBN.

Agents also found about 30 kilos of meth in a shipment during another investigation. This investigation has been targeting a drug trafficking organization in Oklahoma City for the past six months.

The OBN says anonymous tips regarding illegal drug activity can be submitted through the bureau’s Facebook page.