JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a search warrant was served at a marijuana grow in Jefferson County.

According to OBN, Golden Sunset Green LLC, located at 24189 N 3040 Rd is linked to an on-going investigation into illegal cultivation, using a ‘straw owner’ to claim control of the business.

Authorities confirm agents seized 2,500 plants and 50 pounds of processed marijuana and arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

Since 2021, OBN has shut down more than 1,000 illegal marijuana growing operations, arrested more than 200 defendants, seized more than 700,000 pounds of marijuana destined for the out-of-state black market, and currently has hundreds of additional investigations on-going linked to ‘straw owner’ licenses obtained by fraud, transshipping marijuana to the black market, or both, according to OBN.