LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) shut down a large marijuana growing operation in connection to a black market trafficking investigation.

According to OBN, a search warrant was served on Tuesday, October 10, at the Harvesting Valley LLC. farm in Burneyville, Oklahoma, where operators have been trafficking large amounts of marijuana onto the black market.

Marijuana plants. Image courtesy Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Bags full of processed marijuana. Image courtesy Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Totes full of processed marijuana. Image courtesy Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

“OBN Agents have conducted undercover purchases of marijuana from the operators of this grow facility. These defendants have ties to the targets of a marijuana trafficking investigation OBN conducted in 2022 that shut down Big Buddha farm in Wilson, Oklahoma.” said Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman.

Woodward explained that Agents seized 45,335 marijuana plants, more than 700 pounds of processed marijuana and made one arrest. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Officials says Agents also found unsanitary living conditions and fire hazards that risk the health and safety of the workers at the farm.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson says the Bureau will continue to pursue trafficking organizations operating in the state.

“Over the past two years, my agency has created full-time Marijuana Enforcement Teams that have targeted not only the criminal organizations that operate these farms, but also those entities that commit fraud to obtain medical marijuana business licenses for these criminals.” said Anderson.