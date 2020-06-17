OBN warning of additional deaths due to fake oxycodone pills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has announced six additional fentanyl-related overdoses since early May, and say they don’t think it will stop there.

“They’re simply getting what they got from a source, who got it from a source,” said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN).

OBN is now increasing last months’ warning, saying since they started their investigation in May, six more people have overdosed on fake oxycodone pills, four of those being deadly.

Woodward says the pills are being stamped to look exactly like legitimate oxycodone – blue in color and featuring the same 30 milligram stamp.

“Most likely these victims and even the street dealers are not aware that it’s been pressed to look like oxycodone,” Woodward said.

Woodward says the investigation began with two overdose deaths in Central Oklahoma. The victims both tested positive for fentanyl after buying counterfeit oxycodone.

“Since then, our investigation has led us to Southwestern Oklahoma, to some overdoses down there, and other parts of the state,” Woodward said. “We certainly, from the beginning, did not think these were isolated. People are not selling two or three pills. They’re selling bags full.”

The investigation is also taking them to potential leads out of state, like in Texas.

So far, three people have been arrested. OBN officials are not releasing their identities yet; they say they’re hoping to gather more information first and hoping others will come forward.

“We’re very concerned that we could have additional overdoses if we don’t stop the sources,” Woodward said.

Woodward says those involved could be facing charges all the way up to homicide.

So far, hundreds of fake oxycodone pills have been recovered.