OBU announces calendar changes to fall semester to prevent spread of COVID-19

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Students who are attending Oklahoma Baptist University in the fall will notice a big change to the calendar.

OBU announced that it has revised the fall calendar for the upcoming semester.

The Board of Trustees voted to move up the start of the semester, so the first day of class will be Monday, Aug. 10. The board also voted to remove Labor Day and Fall Free Days, which means the semester will conclude before Thanksgiving.

Officials say it’s all in an attempt to reduce the threat of COVID-19 spread and infection from outside sources during the course of the semester.

With Labor Day and Fall Free Days being removed, students and employees will be less likely to take trips where they could contract the virus.

Officials say residence halls and apartments will open Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

Finals will take place Nov. 16 through Nov. 19 and winter commencement will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21.