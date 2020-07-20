OBU announces safety protocols for commencement

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the coronavirus pandemic delayed the spring commencement at Oklahoma Baptist University, university leaders say they have a plan in place to make sure the virus doesn’t delay the celebration further.

OBU will hold its spring commencement on Saturday, Aug. 1 on the south lawn of Raley Chapel on the Shawnee campus.

Officials say the ceremony will be held outdoors to allow for physical distancing guidelines and will begin at 8:30 a.m. to protect attendees from the heat.

Face coverings will be required for all graduates and employees participating in the ceremony. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings and are asked to bring their own seating for the event.

In order to maintain physical distancing, each graduate will be limited to four guests. Wristbands for guests will be given to graduates during the commencement rehearsal.

Prior to the start of the ceremony, guests will be allowed to select an area surrounding pre-staked flags to maintain distance from other families.

Also, a livestream will be available for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

