SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Although an Oklahoma college campus was hit by a tornado last week, officials say they are making plans to get students back to class.

Oklahoma Baptist University was in the direct path of a tornado on Wednesday, April 19.

Once the storm passed, students and staff members began assessing the damage.

“All I want to say is buildings can be rebuilt and we have significant damage on the campus. It’s gonna take time to rebuild but, you know, we’ve got an incredible alumni base, incredible partners, incredible friends who have already expressed a desire to help,” OBU President Heath Thomas said.

One week after the storms, officials say there are already plans to get students back to in-person learning.

Contractors have assured university leaders that it is safe to return to campus, so students will be returning to in-person learning on Monday, May 1.

“We are excited that we have received the go-ahead from all our contractors and the specialists who have done all the assessments in every space on our campus. So, we are returning for on-campus learning on Monday. It is a miracle of God. God’s been really good to us and we are really excited to make this announcement. We are in Hallelujah territory right here,” Dr. Thomas said in a statement.

On Saturday, April 29, OBU will host a volunteer campus clean-up event.

Beginning at 9 a.m., volunteers can head to the Raley Chapel lawn to check-in. Please RSVP by email to volunteer@okbu.edu by Friday evening.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, rakes, brooms and shovels. Parking is available at the Noble Center.

If you would like to give financially to help OBU rebuild, click here.