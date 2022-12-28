OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are in need of mental health services, a local university says it is preparing to offer affordable services to the public.

Oklahoma Christian University announced that it will begin offering affordable counseling services to the community through its Family Therapy Clinic.

The clinic is set to open in January.

Organizers say the clinic will offer a variety of high-quality counseling services that will be provided by clinical interns from the university Marriage and Family Therapy master’s degree program.

All services at the clinic will be actively supervised by a licensed clinical supervisor.

The services will be provided at a discounted rate, with session fees being based on family income.

Organizers say the fees are comparable to insurance copays, but the clinic does not bill health insurance.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here.