OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners are calling on the Oklahoma Attorney General to investigate utility costs associated with the record winter storm in 2021.

Commissioner Kim David says it’s time to find out if natural gas prices were manipulated during the February 2021 winter storm.

In a letter to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, David says the OCC lacks the legal authority to conduct the investigation into natural gas marketers during Winter Storm Uri.

Recently, the Kansas Attorney General conducted an investigation into whether natural gas companies took part in price gouging.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a $50 million lawsuit against an energy company in Kansas for manipulation of natural gas markets during the February 2021 winter storm.

“I believe that you should conduct a similar investigation. Should you determine that wrongdoing occurred, it is my hope that any overpayments can be returned to Oklahoma ratepayers in compliance with the February 2021 Regulated Utility Consumer Protection Act,” the letter read.

In Oklahoma, customers have been required to pay more each month on their utility bills to recoup the costs of natural gas purchased at a premium. Those fees will be tacked onto our bills for the next 28 years.

“If Kansas can do it, so can we. The people of Oklahoma are already paying through the nose; they deserve to know the truth about these high bills, and maybe, just maybe, get some of it back,” Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony said last week.