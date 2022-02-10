OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a plan for CenterPoint Energy to recover the natural gas costs incurred during the February 2021 winter storm, but rejected a proposal to impose a fee on customers who end their natural gas service to switch to a different fuel source.

OCC issued an order approving the plan on Thursday.

“While the law and the record in this case support the Order’s provisions to lower the monthly charge CenterPoint customers will pay because of the storm, we weren’t persuaded to impose a termination fee,” said OCC Chairman Dana Murphy.

The order was issued after an “exhaustive review” of evidence, testimony and proposals, allowing costs from the storm to be recovered over a longer period of time instead of being billed all at once.

“This means that the monthly impact to ratepayers will be far less than it otherwise would have been,” Murphy said. “It’s estimated that the natural gas costs owed would have cost an average residential CenterPoint customer $538.07 if billed all at once, and $44.61 if billed over 12 months. Securitization allows the cost to be spread out up to 15 years, dropping the monthly payment to an estimated $4.36 for the average residential customer.”

The 2021 winter storm caused an unprecedented natural gas price increase in a market outside OCC control, according to Murphy.

“The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Oklahoma Attorney General are investigating what happened to the market, and if something is found that could lower costs to ratepayers, that will be instituted,” Murphy said. “Today’s decision also orders the company to credit to customers any proceeds, government grants or other funding sources CenterPoint receives for the costs of the February 2021 winter weather event.”

The fuel costs at issue in the order were carefully scrutinized and audited by the Commission’s Public Utility Division to determine that CenterPoint would not profit on the fuel costs to be recovered and that other requirements were met, according to Commissioner Todd Hiett.

“While the legislature’s development and approval of the securitization law after the winter storm lessens the blow for customers, there is no getting around the fact that bills are going to increase,” Hiett said. “It is important to remember that these costs were incurred to keep life and property intact during a terrible winter storm. However, at the same time we must continue the effort to explore ways to lessen the chances that this could happen again.”