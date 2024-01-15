EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s “induced seismicity department” said it has ruled out oil and gas activity as the cause for a recent swarm of earthquakes in the Edmond and Arcadia area.

From Friday evening through Sunday morning, the metro experienced nearly 20 quakes. Two of those measured at 4.4 magnitude.

The epicenter for the earthquakes was off Danforth Road near Air Depot, east of I-35.

The OCC’s induced seismicity department, which is made up of around five people, spent most of the weekend in the epicenter, working to determine what caused the earth to shake.

“The first thing we do is check and see if there’s any oil and gas activity in the area,” said Trey Davis, spokesperson for the OCC.

Davis said there was “no evidence” the earthquakes were related to the oil and gas industry. He added there has been “no drilling or wastewater disposal in the area for years.”

“We stopped all water activity in that area,” said Davis. “It’s just not permitted at this time.”

Oklahoma experienced more than 900 earthquakes in 2016 due to oil and gas activity, Davis said.

“We had more earthquakes than California,” said Davis. “Edmond was very active back in 2016, largely linked to wastewater disposal wells.”

The OCC stopped drilling in the area. Davis said the only drilling that would be allowed would have to be approved by the OCC commissioners if a company was to file for a permit, but that hasn’t happened in years.

The tremors have caused an unsettling feeling for many homeowners who have been worried about damage.

“It was pretty intense,” said Stephanie Reeves, who felt the earthquakes in her nearby neighborhood. “It was crazy.”

Jeff Wedig, owner of Triton Foundation Repair, has been answering emails from concerned residents since the quakes. He said most of the damage he has seen so far were cosmetic.

“Cracks in sheetrock, a lot of drywall seams,” said Wedig.

Wedig warned of people trying to take advantage of vulnerable homeowners by recommending potentially unnecessary repairs.

“Panic is profitable, right? When people start freaking out, these poor guys start showing up and they’re like, well, you need six peers,” said Wedig. “Having your property evaluated is perfectly fine. We just encourage people not to just automatically assume that the guy that’s there to sell you peers is looking out for your best interest.”

As for an exact cause of the sudden swarm of quakes, Davis said it was less likely man-made and more likely Mother Nature.

“From everything that we’ve seen so far this is just active fault lines,” said Davis.