OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) Campus Police Department will facilitate an active shooter exercise in the Health Professions Center starting at 8 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022.

OCCC officials say the drill should not impact any scheduled campus activities, but those present on campus may hear simulated gun fire or see first response action in the Health Professions Center.

The exercise is schedule to last from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our OCCC Police Department at 405-682-7872.