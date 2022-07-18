OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students who attend a local community college may get a helping hand financially.

Oklahoma City Community College President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones announced that OCCC has forgiven nearly $4 million in student debt.

The school used COVID-19 relief funds for its Fresh Start Initiative, which impacts over 4,500 OCCC students.

“The pandemic affected our students and their families in various ways, and we recognize that many are still facing hardships in the aftermath,” Jones said. “OCCC is an institution of new beginnings, and this initiative truly gives our students a fresh start. We hope this clears the way for them to continue their educational journey in the fall.”

The Fresh Start Initiative applies to over 4,500 students enrolled during any semester between Spring 2020 and Spring 2022 who had an outstanding student account balance at OCCC.

The goal is to reduce the negative impact of the pandemic on students and their families.