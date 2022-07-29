OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local community college has been named one of the best film schools in the country.

Oklahoma City Community College was recently named one of MovieMaker’s 40 Best Film Schools of 2022 in the United States and Canada.

The annual list recognizes schools that prepare students for careers in film.

“OCCC has a long standing history of over two decades of providing this outstanding program which was the brainchild of Academy Award winning producer and OCCC’s artist in residence Gray Frederickson. We applaud our faculty and staff for their ingenuity, innovation and tremendous efforts in producing the best and the brightest within the film industry,” said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, OCCC President.

OCCC’s Digital Cinema Production program is housed in a studio facility with cutting edge equipment, camera, and editing studios.

“We are extremely excited to be named a Top 40 film school,“ said Sean Lynch, Professor of OCCC’s Digital Cinema Production department. “Our students are trained by highly skilled professionals in a hands-on, simulated film set environment.”