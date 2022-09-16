OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Community College is offering a course that can help students get their commercial drone pilot certification.

OCCC officials say the class will learn “the components and objectives of the National Airspace System and the regulations of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) flight operations.”

Students will also have the opportunity to do some hands-on drone piloting as they prepare for their FAA Part 107 Certification.

“Drone piloting is fast becoming more than just a hobby,” said John Claybon, Dean of OCCC’s Business and Information Technology Division. “We have found that many people are getting their drone pilot certification because it’s used in dozens of industries from real estate and construction to filmmaking and livestream events.”

The class is eight weeks long and starts Oct. 17.

CAT 1133-Airspace and Regulations is an online course and has two prerequisite classes: MATH-0203 College Prep Math II and ENGL-0203 College Prep English II. Registration for the course is open now.