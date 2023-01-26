OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Community College has received a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund adult education.

The college’s office of Community Outreach and Education (COE) received a grant of $321,087.83 to support its Adult Literacy and Education program.

According to OCCC, this program provides free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, free High School Equivalency (HSE/GED) classes, and free Adult Literacy classes to members of the community.

“This grant is a huge step forward for our Adult Literacy and Education program,” said OCCC President, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones. “It allows us to continue providing vital education services to members of our community who may not have access to them otherwise.”

OCCC says the program is available to all community members, regardless of age or prior education. Classes are offered at different times and locations to accommodate various schedules and needs.

“We are grateful for the support of our community and government partners in making this funding a reality. With this investment, we can continue to help adults improve their literacy skills, move towards degree attainment, and achieve their educational goals.” Director of Community Outreach and Education, Doralicia Sandoval, added.

For more information regarding OCCC’s Adult Literacy and Education program, visit OCCC’s website or contact the Community Outreach and Education office at 405-682-7859.