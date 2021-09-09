OCCHD: $500 giveaway held at Soul Bowl football game for COVID-19 vaccinations

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans who are attending a rivalry game this weekend will also have the chance to protect themselves against COVID-19 and win big.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says it will be administering COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday at the Soul Bowl football game.

OCCHD will be at Millwood High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering all three COVID-19 vaccines.

People who get vaccinated during Saturday’s game have the chance to win several prizes, including $500 given away by Oklahoma Federal Credit Union, Italian leather furniture set donated by Ebenezer Baptist Church and World Vision, and Homeland grocery store gift cards gathered by Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

Fans who are already vaccinated can enter to win the prizes as well. However, they must bring their full vaccine card or show a picture of their full vaccine card.

True Sky Credit Union is also offering a pizza lunch to the high school with the most attendees that get vaccinated on site.

So far, officials say 62% of Oklahoma County residents are fully vaccinated.