Oklahomans waiting in long lines for COVID-19 vaccinations in cold temps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Vaccination clinics are in full swing around the state, but many Oklahomans are expressing concern over the long lines in the cold temperatures.

Some say their elderly family members had to wait for hours on some of the coldest days of the year so far.

“We all know what Oklahoma weather can be like,” said Molly Fleming, Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

Fleming says the health department shares the concerns with the public about the long lines not only because of the cold temperatures, but also because long lines lead to close gatherings of people.

“We don’t want to get them too close. At Ebenezer on Wednesday, people were coming inside and they were all congregating together,” she said.

A long line of Oklahomans waiting outside in the cold to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fleming stresses the long lines are not the fault of the health department.

“We are really apologetic to all the families who had to hear about their loved ones waiting out there in the cold like that. We’ve been telling people for a long time to stay in your car if you get here really early and don’t come stay in line. People show up that early, they will have to wait a little bit, but we would have loved for them to wait in their car,” said Fleming.

Other states, like Texas and Arkansas, are utilizing drive-thru methods for vaccination clinics, but Fleming says as of right now, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is not planning on changing their methods for clinics.

“We’ve talked about it. We’ve looked at different things. We haven’t really come up with what will…how to do that, what we can do next,” said Fleming.