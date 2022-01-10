OCCHD adds additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing location

Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been struggling to find a COVID-19 test, officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say the department is opening another no-cost COVID-19 testing location.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, Oklahomans can stay in their vehicles and get tested at the Testing and Immunization Building, located at 2720 N.E. 63rd St., part of the Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus.

Organizers say there are six testing stations, so the line is expected to move efficiently, and clients will not have to leave their vehicles.

Testing will be available Monday to Saturday. No appointment is necessary and people can expect their results in 48 to 72 hours.

Officials say the testing center will remain open as long as it is needed.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is also open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Residents can also find more than two dozen testing locations on the Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s testing website.