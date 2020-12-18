OCCHD administers COVID-19 vaccine to Oklahoma County EMSA medics, frontline workers

Oklahoma City-County Health Department staff vaccinated emergency workers from across Oklahoma County on Friday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department vaccinated Emergency Medical Services Authority medics, as well as other frontline workers, on Friday.

EMSA medics are first responders, which are included in Phase 1 of Oklahoma’s vaccination distribution plan.

The vaccination event lasted five hours, and 57 vaccines were administered.

Here’s a video of OCCHD staff administering vaccines to EMSA medics:

Oklahoma began receiving shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Dr. Lance Frye, interim commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said earlier this week that the initial delivery of the Pfizer vaccine included 39,975 doses for distribution across the state.

“That included 33,150 doses to five hospitals in our state, including 1,950 doses here at Comanche Memorial and 6,825 doses through federal allocations to our VA and tribal partners,” Frye said.

Oklahoma can potentially receive 166,000 total doses of the vaccine by the end of the month.