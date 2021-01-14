OCCHD begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will vaccinate 5,000 more Oklahomans who are 65 years old and older this week.

On Thursday morning, people lined up outside seven different locations across Oklahoma City for their vaccinations.

At Oklahoma City Community College, 1,000 doses will be given Thursday. Nursing students from the school will help administer the vaccine, as well as the National Guard and staff with the City-County Health Department.

“I feel like it is such a privilege to be a part of this rollout of this vaccine because we are saving lives. Every person we inoculate is a person who is not going to go through what we’ve seen patients go through,” said Robin McMurry, a Professor at OCCC.

All 5,000 appointments made available this week were gone within minutes. OCCHD Public Information Officer, Molly Fleming, says while many are disappointed they weren’t able to schedule, she’s encouraged by how many are willing to get the vaccine.

“Those 5,000 slots went really quickly. We were really surprised,” said Fleming.

Fleming says more opportunities to get vaccinated are coming, but the process is moving as quickly as possible.

“We ask for 25,000 doses a week and we get less than 10,000. It gets really frustrating because we have a lot of people. We’re the most populated county in the state,” said Fleming.

And when you register for an appointment online, you are competing with the entire state, not just Oklahoma County.

“There’s nothing we can do to help with that but at the same time it’s exciting for our staff to see the turnout and to see how many people want to be vaccinated,” said Fleming.

OCCHD is asking Oklahomans to remain patient and vigilant, reminding them to make sure they are registered on the state’s website and to check it frequently for appointments.

“People just need to be patient. That’s all I can ask. Please be kind, please be kind. We can only do as much as we can with the vaccine that we have,” said Fleming.