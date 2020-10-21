OCCHD encourages those who live, work in Oklahoma to volunteer for emergency response efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials want people in Oklahoma to know that they can volunteer for the Region 8 Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC).

The OKMRC is the state’s only medical and public health volunteer program, according to an OCCHD news release.

“When major emergencies and disasters occur, MRC volunteers can provide important aid during critical early hours,” said Dominique Baradaran, Unit Coordinator for Oklahoma County MRC. “Additionally, MRC volunteers can fill critical gaps in staffing needs during long-term public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Anyone who lives or works in Oklahoma can apply to be part of the OKMRC.

The OKMRC’s mission is to “identify, organize, train and sustain a cadre of medical, public health, and community volunteers who will contribute their skills and expertise to emergency preparedness, response, and recovery efforts during times of community need and in ongoing public health efforts,” the news release states.

Volunteers will be trained in healthcare and disaster preparedness management.

The U.S. Surgeon General created the National Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in July 2002 following the terrorist attacks on September 11.

The MRC works to build “a network of local, community-based groups of medical, public health and other volunteers to supplement and support on-going emergency response systems and personnel,” the news release states.

Go to www.okmrc.org if you are interested in volunteering for OKMRC. By volunteering, you can help in the ongoing COVID-19 response and get involved in other community preparedness events.

