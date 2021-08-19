OCCHD: Get vaccinated, get free VIP ticket to festival

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The health department says it is offering an incentive to encourage Oklahomans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is administering vaccines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Cantera Event Center, located at 1 S.E. 59th St.

People who get vaccinated during the event will receive one VIP ticket to the outdoor Fiestas Patrias Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 12 at Bicentennial Park.

With a VIP ticket, festival goers get front row access to see acts Liberación and Lalo Mora and other international recording artists at the event.

All three vaccines will be available and people who are immunocompromised will be able to get their third dose as well.

To date, 58% of eligible Oklahoma County residents are fully vaccinated, but only 29% of eligible LatinX residents are fully vaccinated.