OCCHD hosts two events Tuesday for Pfizer vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, Oklahoma City-County Health Department invites anyone age 16 and older to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the northeast or Southern Oaks locations.

Each campus has 500 doses of Pfizer vaccine to distribute from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are encouraged to make appointments or walk-in at the sites between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Anyone younger than 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian on site to give consent.

People needing their second Pfizer dose are encouraged to come with their vaccine card, even if they received their first dose from another provider.

Second doses can be received as early as four days before the designated date listed on the vaccination card.

Patients who need a second dose but lost their vaccine card can still get vaccinated.

Appointments can be found at VaxOKC.com, where there are also appointments available at sites in Midwest City, on Tinker Air Force Base and other locations in Oklahoma County.



OCCHD Northeast Campus

2600 NE 63rd

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OCCHD Southern Oaks Campus

6728 S Hudson Ave

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.