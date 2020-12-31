OCCHD maintains national accreditation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department successfully completed the process to maintain national accreditation.

The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) awarded OCCHD another five years of accreditation, according to an OCCHD news release.

The accreditation sets standards by which the nation’s more than 3,000 public health departments can continuously work to improve services and performance, according to the news release.

“To receive national accreditation, OCCHD went through a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure we meet or exceed an established set of public health quality standards and measures,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, DNP, executive director of OCCHD. “It is a testament to the phenomenal staff and Board of Health of OCCHD that, in the midst of responding to the greatest pandemic our world has witnessed in more than 100 years, OCCHD was recognized for its continued strategic focuses toward addressing health outcomes in Oklahoma County.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation jointly fund the national public health accrediting body.

Only 31 state and local public health departments have received accreditation, the news release states.