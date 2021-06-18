OCCHD offering COVID-19 vaccines at Juneteenth event

FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is administering the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at the Juneteenth Music and Arts Festival in Washington Park.

All three vaccines will be available from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park on N High Ave. and NE 4th St.

The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

Anyone 12 to 17 years old will need to have their parent or legal guardian with them in order to get vaccinated. Parents or guardians who bring their child must have an ID with them.

No appointments are needed and people can get their second dose on site as well.

