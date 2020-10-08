OCCHD, OU Medicine to host COVID-19 testing site at local high school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say that residents in some areas of Oklahoma City will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at mobile testing sites.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department and OU Medicine will continue their joint effort providing mobile testing in zip codes that are experiencing high COVID-19 positivity rates in Oklahoma County.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, testing will be done at Western Heights High School, located at 8201 S.W. 44th St.

“We are eager to work with OCCHD to expand testing in Oklahoma City, specifically in those areas we know are the hardest hit,” said Erin Walker, assistant vice president of Operations at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine. “Testing is a great first step in reducing the spreadof this disease, so we encourage the community to participate.”

Health officials say testing is critical to identify the impact of the virus in the community.

“We’re excited to partner with OU Medicine to reach vulnerable populations and to make tests more availablewith Saturday scheduling,” said LT Knighten, public information officer for OCCHD. “We encourage individuals who are experiencing symptoms, or who think they’ve been in contact with a confirmed positive case, to be tested,” Knighten added.

Testing will be available for the following people:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19

People who have had close contact (within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19

People who have been asked or referred to get testing by their healthcare provider, local or state health department.

In addition to the mobile testing, individuals needing a test in Oklahoma County can schedule a test through OCCHD’s Crush the Curve website at testokc.com.

