OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is pausing COVID-19 testing at its Southern Oaks Health and Wellness Campus from Wednesday Feb. 2 to Friday, Feb. 4. Testing will resume on Monday, Feb. 7.

The agency has not made any changes yet to its regular clinic hours.

People are encouraged to visit OCCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for any additional weather-related announcements.



For people seeking a test between now and Friday, visit TestOKC.com.