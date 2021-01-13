OCCHD preparing to vaccinate 5,000 more Oklahomans this week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is preparing to vaccinate 5,000 people later this week.

The clinic will run from Thursday to Saturday and will include multiple different locations across Oklahoma City.

The doses will be given at the following locations:

OCCC, operated by OCCHD OCCC College Union on the campus’ south side 7777 S May Ave. Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Integris Portland Legacy Conference Room 5501 N Portland Ave. Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mercy’s Meinders Neuroscience Institute 4120 W. Memorial Rd. Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OU Health at Embassy Suites 741 N Phillips Ave. Thursday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.

SSM Health St. Anthony’s Healthplex East 3400 S Douglas Blvd. Suite 200 Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SSM Health St. Anthony’s Healthplex North 13401 N Western Ave. Suite 200 Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SSM Health St. Anthony’s Healthplex South 13500 S Tulsa Dr. Suite 200 Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



If you are signed up for one of tomorrow’s appointments, you should bring your ID that also includes your date of birth to prove your eligibility.

You’ll also need to arrive to your appointment on time.

“Arrive as close as you can to your appointment time because we’ve got a lot of people to get in and out and if you arrive too early, you’re gonna have to stand in line,” said Molly Fleming, the Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

You will also receive a QR Code when you register for your appointment. Fleming says if possible, print the code to bring with you. If you aren’t able to print it out, you will still be able to check in.

You’ll also need to remember COVID-19 protocols once you arrive.

“We don’t want people standing together. People naturally stand a little closer together when they’re in line and we need people standing 6 feet apart,” said Fleming.

Fleming says if you weren’t able to schedule an appointment, there will be more opportunities for getting vaccinated.

“We are ready to do this every week until we get that herd immunity because we need people to get vaccinated,” said Fleming.

The state wants to remind Oklahomans that it is their responsibility to continue to check the portal for available appointments.

If you receive your first dose, it is also your responsibility to find another appointment to schedule for your second dose.