OCCHD releases list of ‘serious six’ spots where COVID-19 spread is occurring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across Oklahoma, health officials are expanding the list of places where residents are at a higher risk of catching the virus.

In recent weeks, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department has released a list of the places where you are more likely to catch COVID-19.

Officials say some of those spots have included churches, restaurants, and office settings.

“We’ve been seeing individuals that tested positive and then maybe their colleague tested positive days later,” LToya Knighten, Oklahoma City-County Health Department government affairs liaison, said.

Now, officials say they are expanding the list to include the ‘serious six:’

Jails/prisons

Restaurants

Daycares

Manufacturing warehouses

Office settings

Faith-based venues.

Officials say the list is based on data collected from July 21 through August 4 as a result of contact tracing.

