OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department said it’s seeing a rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in all communities across the metro.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of clients coming through our clinics. And that number of clients have a high preponderance of being positive for something,” said Stayceee Hoye, Chief of Clinical Services at the OCCHD.

STIs mostly spread through sexual contact, but can also be transmitted from mother-to-child during pregnancy.

“We’re also seeing an increase in the rise of congenital syphilis,” said Hoye. “Congenital syphilis is when babies are born with syphilis because their mom had syphilis during the pregnancies.”

Hoye said getting an STI can be terrifying and embarrassing, especially when the patient doesn’t have a primary doctor or health insurance. That’s why the OCCHD offers two kinds of testing. Hoye said both are free of charge and of judgement.

“We have our express testing, and that’s for folks who just want to come in and get tested,” said Hoye. “We can get them in and out, take blood, take a urine sample, and get them out in about 30 minutes.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a person can have an STI and not show symptoms.

If you are showing symptoms, Hoye said you need to act and find answers fast. She said the OCCHD can help with its full exam rooms.

“We do all of the testing, and if we think that they have something or if they’ve tested positive on one of our tests, then we can give them treatment right there, right then before they leave,” she said.

Hoye sad you can make the free appointment at any of OCCHD’s three locations by visiting its website. All you need to bring are three items.

“A desire to be tested, an ID, and a way that we can contact you,” said Hoye.

For more information, visit the OCCHD website.