OCCHD vaccinates 2,500 at latest COVID-19 vaccine pod

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department partnered with the city of Midwest City to host their latest vaccine pod at the Reed Center Wednesday.

“I’ve been waiting, gosh, since the pandemic started, so another month wasn’t that big of a deal,” said Midwest City resident Kaye Anderson.

A big step forward for Anderson, who was just one out of thousands vaccinated in Midwest City on Wednesday.

This vaccine drive was supposed to take place in February, but winter weather changed that.

“Because of the postponement, we’re able to include more groups now because more people are eligible,” said Midwest City Director of Emergency Management, Debra Wagner.

With Oklahoma now in phase three, millions more have been added to the mix and appointments are filling up within minutes.

“It’s definitely filled up a lot quicker because this group is out and about and ready to get vaccinated,” said Molly Fleming, with the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

Health officials have also seen several people requesting Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine for the convenience of one dose.

Fleming reiterated, any vaccine you can get is a good one.

“All three vaccines are safe, all three vaccines are effective; all three vaccines will help us get to the other side of this pandemic,” she said.

People like Anderson say this is one step closer to hugging her grandkids.

“They’re the loves of my life!” she said.

Fleming says there should be more appointments available next week.

You can check https://www.vaxokc.com/ for updates.