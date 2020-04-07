Occupant of S.E. Oklahoma City home dies from injuries following March house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The occupant of a home that caught fire last month has died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Crews responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. on March 31 near S.E. 44th and S I-35 Service Rd.

Firefighters first on scene found heavy fire coming from the front and roof areas of the home.

Officials say the occupant of the home was found lying in the front yard with “significant burns” and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters had to approach the home with caution after hearing ammunition go off inside.

The main body of the fire was found in the living room and extended into the attic.

The property and contents are valued at $84,000 and damages estimated at $44,000.

The cause of the fire was determined as unclassified.

Fire officials announced on Tuesday that the occupant of the home died from their injuries.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

No one else was injured.