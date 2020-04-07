Live Now
KFOR Noon News

Occupant of S.E. Oklahoma City home dies from injuries following March house fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
One person is injured after a house fire in S.E. Oklahoma City.

S.E. Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The occupant of a home that caught fire last month has died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Crews responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. on March 31 near S.E. 44th and S I-35 Service Rd.

Firefighters first on scene found heavy fire coming from the front and roof areas of the home.

Officials say the occupant of the home was found lying in the front yard with “significant burns” and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters had to approach the home with caution after hearing ammunition go off inside.

The main body of the fire was found in the living room and extended into the attic.

The property and contents are valued at $84,000 and damages estimated at $44,000.

The cause of the fire was determined as unclassified.

Fire officials announced on Tuesday that the occupant of the home died from their injuries.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

No one else was injured.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter