OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two detainees at the Oklahoma County Detention Center were taken to the hospital on Monday due to suspected overdoses.

According to OCDC, two detainees were found unresponsive and did not have pulses when officers began life-saving measures. Narcan was administered immediately and staff began CPR.

Officials say both detainees were alert, breathing and talking when EMSA transported them to a nearby hospital.

OCDC officials began investigating the incident by speaking with detainees and staff as well as search for any additional contraband.

During the investigation, officials say one female detainee was taken to the hospital after a body scan showed what seemed to be contraband hidden in a body cavity. A pill was also recovered from one a cell and sent to a lab to determine what the pill contained.

“I want to publicly praise the staff at the jail for their quick response which resulted in saving the lives of the detainees and possibly preventing more because of their diligence in searches and maximizing the use of available technology,” said Brandi Garner, CEO of the Oklahoma County Jail. “I commend these officers whose actions exemplify the dedication and compassion our staff brings to the jail every day. I also extend my gratitude to the Turn Key healthcare professionals and first responders who work tirelessly to ensure the wellbeing and safety of those within our care at the jail. Over the past several months, we have taken a multi-faceted approach to contraband interdiction which has been effective at reducing drugs and other illegal items from entering the jail. To combat the fentanyl crisis, OCDC has implemented training programs to educate staff on recognizing the signs of opioid overdose and administering Narcan. Facility-wide searches, staff searches, more stringent intake protocols and other measures have greatly reduced our contraband problem. However, there is still more work to do and we are determined to confront it head on.”