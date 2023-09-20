OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center has confirmed another detainee death at the facility.

According to jail officials, at approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Detention Officer distributing meals discovered detainee Lashala Taulbee-Pratt unresponsive in her assigned cell.

Jail officials say the Detention Officer called for medical staff and immediately began life-saving measures. EMSA and Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel arrived and continued life-saving measures. However, the attempts to revive the detainee were unsuccessful.

Lashala Taulbee-Pratt’s family has been notified, according to Mark Opgrande.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. OSBI has been notified to assist.